Annika Oksanen Tapped As Agency Head At Live Nation Finland

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Finland announced the promotion of longtime team member Annika Oksanen to lead Live Nation Finland’s booking division for domestic artists.

Oksanen, who has been with Live Nation Finland since 2017, will assume his new duties effective January 1st.

A veteran of the live events world, Oksanen was the recipient of Music & Media’s Agent of the Year in 2021, has also previously been awarded the Nomex Top 20 under 30 award of the Nordic music export agencies network in 2018.

“This felt like the right moment to accept this new challenge and role. I have visions of how we will advance Live Nation’s domestic representation and know-how in cooperation with the artists and their teams. We want to build long-term artist careers, and I believe that this is best achieved through the smooth cooperation of record companies, managements and Live,” says Annika Oksanen in a translated statement.

Live Nation Agency’s representation includes e.g. Anna Puu, Samu Haber, Anssi Kela, Pate Mustajärvi, Olavi Uusivirta and international names that regularly tour abroad (ALMA, Insomnium, Poets of the Fall).