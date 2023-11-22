KISS Cancels Ottawa Show Due To Illness

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — KISS was forced to cancel a concert in Canada at the 11th hour on Tuesday night due to an illness in the touring party.

Fans were already making their way to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Tuesday night when the decision was made to cancel the show.

“Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight,” the band said in a brief statement shared via social media and the Ticketmaster website.

The show was one of the final handful of dates in KISS’s End of the Road farewell tour, which is set to conclude December 2nd with at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kiss just wrapped a show in Montreal on Monday night and is still scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday night.