Sony Music Publishing Announces Senior A&R Promotions In The UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing UK announced multiple promotions as part of a restructuring of the company’s senior A&R team.

The promotions include Felix Canetty-Clarke, who was elevated to VP, UK A&R Strategy & International Research; Sarah Gabrielli, who has been named Senior Director A&R, UK & Europe; and Saul Fitton who has been appointed as Senior Director of A&R, UK, effective immediately.

In their new roles, Senior Director A&R, UK & Europe Sarah Gabrielli and Senior Director A&R, UK Saul Fitton will both take point on developing new opportunities for Sony Music’s roster of songwriters and for executing the music publisher’s creativer strategy.

Gabrielli joined Sony Music Publishing in 2016 and has since collaborated with artists including beabadoobee, Cian Ducrot, Baby Queen, and Jim Legaxcy, while also advancing the creative efforts of hitmakers such as Sampha, Arlo Parks, Koz, Tom Mann (Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie, Becky Hill), and more. Prior to her promotion, she most recently served as an A&R Manager focused on the UK and Europe.

Fitton began his career at SMP in 2020 as a Senior A&R Manager. He previously served in a similar role at Warner Chappell.

In his new role as Vice President, of UK A&R Strategy & International Research, Felix Canetty-Clarke will support SMP’s data-driven A&R initiatives as well as operations and strategy. He has been a part of the SMP team since 2018 when he joined as A&R Research and Analytics Manager. Since then, he’s built an in-house team and played a key role in signing talent such as Caity Baser, Neave Applebaum, Taet, Joe Unknown, Miggy Dela Rosa, Lovejoy and Matilda Mann.

“Sarah, Saul and Felix are the very best talents in the UK. Their passion for music, their drive, and their unique daily dedication to our songwriters are exemplary. Together they bring the future of our company and with Tim we have been inspired to see everyone recognizing their successes and achievements. Their promotions through the ranks here at Sony Music Publishing have been organic and stellar, we all look forward to seeing them grow into their new roles and promising careers,” said David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director, UK and SVP International, Sony Music Publishing.