Legendary Country Band Alabama Reveals June Jam XVIII

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Today (November 27), legendary country band Alabama announced June Jam XVIII in Fort Payne, AL, at the VFW Fairgrounds on June 1, 2024. Produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group, tickets for the iconic festival, benefiting charitable causes throughout the state, go on sale this Friday (December 1) at 10 am CST via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales are available tomorrow (November 28) at 10 am / CST.

Following a 16-year hiatus, co-founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry resurrected June Jam this past summer, drawing nearly 11,000 fans to Fort Payne and raising hundreds of thousands. Owen and Gentry are thrilled to continue the tradition and plan to keep June Jam going for years to come.

The past 17 June Jam events have raised over $20 million for the state of Alabama. Money raised goes to The June Jam Foundation, which donates to those in need across the state, including disaster relief.

“What a great way to help raise money for many charities and those in need and, at the same time, have a great party in a field with our guest artists and fans,” says Gentry. “Come join us.”

“Looking forward to another great June Jam,” adds Owen. “It’s gonna be fun!”

2024’s lineup of talent will be announced in the coming months. Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.