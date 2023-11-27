Jason Aldean Expands His ‘Highway Desperado’ Tour Into 2024

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After selling out more than 40 dates in 2023, country recording artist Jason Aldean announced he’s expanding his Highway Desperado Tour with a new round of dates for 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, Aldean’s 2024 run starts on May 14th at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK and concludes on October 5th at Macon Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia.

Along the way, Aldean will perform at venues such as the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey; Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia, and The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, among others.

The tour will feature special guests Hailey Whitters and Lauren Alaina in select cities as well as Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver across all dates.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, December 1 at 10am local time at JasonAldean.com, with select markets on sale at a later date.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2024 TOUR DATES:

5/18/24 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort

7/11/24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/12/24 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/13/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/25/24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

7/26/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/1/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/2/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/3/24 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/8/24 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

8/10/24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/16/24 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Resort

8/17/24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/24/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/25/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/29/24 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

8/30/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/5/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/6/24 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

9/7/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9/12/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/20/24 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center

9/21/24 – Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center

10/5/24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater