The Rolling Stones Announce New Stadium Shows For Hackney Diamonds Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends The Rolling Stones announced that due to “unprecedented demand” they have expanded their North American stadium tour with a fistful of new shows in major markets.

Additional dates have been added at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26; Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 30th; and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 13th.

For the tour, The Stones will cover fan favorites from their extensive catalog, such as “Start Me Up,” “Gimmie Shelter,” and “Sympathy for the Devil” along with cuts from their latest album Hackney Diamonds.

The album, which dropped in October via Polydor, was the band’s first studio album of new material since 2009’s “A Bigger Bang” and their first release since the passing of the band’s longtime drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

The album, which was accompanied by a heavy marketing push that included an international billboard campaign, as well as publicity stunts and pop-up retail locations, peaked at #1 in at least 19 countries, including the U.K. and Germany.