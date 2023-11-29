A.I. Music Platform Boomy Partners With WMG’s ADA

The Boomy Corporation, an AI-generative music creation platform, label, and publisher focused on musicians leveraging emerging technologies in their music, announced it has struck a new distribution deal with Warner Music Group’s independent laberl services division, ADA Worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boomy’s A&R team will bring artists and a selection of curated music to fans with the support of ADA’s distribution network. The deal will see music from Boomy artists appear on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TIDAL, TikTok, Meta/Instagram, Deezer, Snap, and many more.

Some of the artists participating in the partnership include Denver-based rapper and producer Jelie; German artist Katirha; Boston beatmaker & producer Lightfoot; and artist, rapper, and entrepreneur Paperboy Prince, among others.

“We are proud to partner with ADA, which shares our desire to nurture unique talent, while supporting a creative group of AI-empowered artists. This partnership will lead to incredible opportunities for Boomy artists to reach new audiences and help amplify how they make and share their music. We look forward to collaborating with ADA’s talented team,” said Boomy Co-Founders Alex Mitchell and Matthew Santorelli in a joint statement.

“We’re living in an incredibly exciting moment at the nexus of music and technology. We’re learning, we’re experimenting, and we’re responsibly exploring ways to meet this moment. The Boomy team is providing artists with the tools to unleash new forms of creativity, and we’re excited to help take that to the next level, bringing the best of Boomy to the marketplace in an impactful and strategic way,” added ADA’s President Cat Kreidich.