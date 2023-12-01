Mike Hulvey Named President & CEO Of The RAB

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Mike Hulvey has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Radio Advertisers Bureau it was announced today by Jeff Warshaw, Chair of the RAB Board and Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Connoisseur Media.

Mike Hulvey, CEO of Neuhoff Media, will assume the RAB leadership post on April 1, 2024. Erica Farber, who has led the organization for nearly twelve years, has decided it is time to step down and pursue other interests including continuing to participate in RAB’s Rising Through the Ranks leadership development training and National Radio Talent System, a wholly owned subsidiary of the organization. Under Farber’s stewardship, the RAB has reshaped the organization into a full-service integrated membership, business development, and training concern as well as forged strong relationships within the advertising marketplace. Additionally, she has diversified and re-invigorated its Board of Directors to ensure the future of the trade association.

Hulvey’s selection comes with the endorsement of the RAB Executive Committee and Board of Directors which includes representation from a broad group of radio broadcasters across the US.

According to Warshaw, “Mike is an excellent selection with the relevant skills and expertise to lead the RAB. He has an impressive track record in corporate management and local radio expertise. In addition, as a past chair of the RAB he has a clear understanding of the organization and what the broadcast industry requires from RAB. “He has a tremendous passion for the industry which will serve us all well.”

“We thank Erica for her leadership over the past decade in helping to shape an organization that meets the needs of broadcasters today as well as for the future of the audio industry,” stated Jeff Warshaw, Chair of the RAB Board. “She’s left an indelible imprint on the industry, and we can’t thank her enough for her commitment and passion to Radio. It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with her.”

Mike Hulvey, added, “I’m honored to take on this responsibility and lead the RAB. It’s a privilege to follow an amazing leader such as Erica Farber. I look forward to celebrating her in the coming months while we begin working with our dedicated team and board of directors in support of the mission of the RAB.”