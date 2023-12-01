Tencent Music VP Lixue Shi Announces His Resignation From The Company

SHENZEN, China (CelebrityAccess) — Chinese music streamer Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) announced that longtime senior executive Lixue Shi was stepping away from his role as Vice President at the company, effective December 1st.

Tencent did not provide a reason for Shi’s departure, noting that he had tendered his resignation for “personal reasons.”

Shi previously served as Chief Operating Officer for China Music Corp and Chinese music streamer Kuwo, joining TME as part of a merger between China Music Corporation and Tencent’s QQ Music in 2016.

“On behalf of the Company, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Lixue for his contributions to our achievements throughout his tenure. His dedicated efforts in advancing the development of Kuwo Music and long-form audio business have greatly enhanced our ability to offer users an enriched user experience. We are grateful for Lixue’s hard work and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME.