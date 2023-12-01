Imagine Dragons Presented With SoundExchange’s Hall of Fame Award

Photo (L-R): Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Ben Mckee, and Wayne Sermon receive their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. (Photo Kristen Snyder)

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) — Digital performance royalty society SoundExchange announced that the Grammy-winning rock band Imagine Dragons has been presented with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being among one of the most streamed creators in the organization’s 20-year history.

The band received the award ahead of a recent sold-out show at Tampa, Florida’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

“Imagine Dragons is one of those bands that you know will be around a long time,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Since their 2012 debut, they’ve churned out hit songs like ‘Radioactive,’ ‘Demons,’ and ‘Believer’ that continue to influence their genre. SoundExchange is happy to recognize Imagine Dragons as Hall of Fame artists for their enduring creativity and popularity.”

Imagine Dragons members include lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee.