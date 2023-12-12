UBS Arena & The New York Islanders Name Janet Duch As EVP, Marketing and Communications

Belmont Park, NY (December 8, 2023) – UBS Arena and the New York Islanders have appointed Janet Duch as Executive Vice President (EVP), Marketing and communications. In her role, Duch will lead the entertainment and venue marketing efforts for UBS Arena and the Islanders brand, go-to-market plans, performance marketing, digital and social media, and creative strategies. Duch will report to Kim Stone, President, UBS Arena and John Collins, Operating Partner, New York Islanders.

“Janet is a welcomed addition to our executive team as she brings a wealth of experience driving revenues and running high-caliber organizations,” said Stone. “Additionally, her knowledge of the Metro New York market is second to none and will help us make an impact in just our third year as a venue. We are excited to have her join our team.”

“Having extensive experience working with Janet at the NHL and On Location, she brings a wealth of institutional experience and knowledge in transactional marketing. Duch will play a vital role in the success of the UBS Arena and the New York Islanders,” said Collins.

With more than 25 years of business operations, marketing and commercial experience in the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries, Duch has built her experience across various iconic and start-up entities. Most recently, Duch led the strategic day-to-day start-up plans for the 2023 relaunch of the XFL and its eight teams, as Chief Marketing and Team Business Operations Officer. Janet joined the XFL in April 2019, serving dual roles as President of the New York Guardians and Head of Performance Marketing for the League.

Prior to her experience at the XFL, Janet served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Marketing and Communications for On Location Experiences, a leading premium event hospitality business owned by RedBird Capital, Bruin Capital, and the NFL’s 32 Equity.

Duch began her career at Madison Square Garden (MSG), where she served in various capacities over her eighteen years from 1997-2016. During her time at MSG, she led marketing, ticketing strategies, brand, fan experiences, and youth programs for the NHL’s New York Rangers, NBA’s New York Knicks, WNBA’s New York Liberty and MSG Sport.

Duch is a Sports Business Journal Forty Under 40 Recipient – Class of 2015, and a Forty Under 40 Recipient Marketing and Communications Leaders in Sports – Class of 2015. She earned a degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Journalism and Mass Communication.