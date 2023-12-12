Helix Records, Payday Records & SoundCloud Announce Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Helix Records, PayDay Records and SoundCloud have partnered to offer expanded global artist services. By leveraging SoundCloud’s extensive global platform and Helix and PayDay Records expertise, the partnership aims to discover, nurture, and invest in emerging electronic and hip-hop music artists, offering them unparalleled opportunities for exposure and growth. SoundCloud will identify and refer promising artists on the platform for potential signing with Helix or PayDay Records.

Founded in 1992, Payday Records is one of the world’s longest-running independent hip-hop and R&B labels and has helped to launch the careers of some of the biggest and most influential names in the genre, including Jay-Z, Yasiin Bey, f.k.a Mos Def (via his first group UTD), Jeru The Damaja, and more. Electronic dance music label Helix Records was established in April 2022 as a multi-territory independent home for the world’s best new electronic dance music and boasts high-profile artists, including Snakehips, Grammy-nominated Ten City, Jamie Jones, San Holo, Two Friends, and more.

“Hip-hop and Electronic music are core to SoundCloud’s identity, and in Patrick Moxey, there is no better partner with whom to allow artists to build their careers. I’ve known Patrick for years – as we all know, he’s paved the way for some of the biggest names in the industry, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to identifying and nurturing what’s next in music,” states SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton.

“The A&R alliance between Helix and PayDay with SoundCloud is fascinating. Between us, we’re uniquely positioned to give emerging artists global reach through expert marketing, promotion and A&R support,” shares Patrick Moxey, President and Founder of Helix and PayDay Records. “SoundCloud has always incubated new talent and shared our artist-friendly ethos. I’m delighted to work with SoundCloud, Eliah Seton, and Jessica Rivera with partnerships and emerging talent with our new association.”

Partnering with PayDay and Helix Records seamlessly aligns with both the history and future of SoundCloud. Additionally, this announcement comes amidst a surge of growth across SoundCloud’s UK dance communities. From the success of WUGD / Polydor x SoundCloud artist Hannah Laing to the championing of Ascending artist Kenya Grace, the growth of EDM artists is being recognized and supported globally.