Ticketing Firm TEG Promotes Cameron Hoy To Chief Operating Officer & Head of Global Ticketing

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Australia-headquartered ticketing company TEG has appointed Cameron Hoy, the current Managing Director (MD) of its Ticketek subsidiary, as the group’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Global Ticketing, effective Tuesday (December 12).

Hoy will oversee numerous divisions across the business, from TEG’s Data Science, Analytics and Digital divisions to Product and Technology, in addition to his duties for running TEG’s Global Ticketing operations.

“I am delighted to appoint my longtime colleague Cameron Hoy to the role of chief operating officer and head of global ticketing,” says TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones. “Hoy is an experienced executive leader with excellent business acumen and has a proven track record of delivering innovation and growth across our Ticketing, Digital and Data Science divisions over many years.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Hoy joined Ticketek Australia in 2007 and rose to the role of MD in 2015. He previously served as COO and Head of Ticketing at TEG until he was appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and MD of Global Ticketing in January 2021. Hoy has over 30 years of experience in Australia’s technology, e-commerce, media and entertainment industries, including at media giants News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment.

Hoy commented on his promotion: “I am immensely proud of the Teams’ achievements and to lead teams of exceptional people who believe so strongly in our vision to continue to build the world’s leading Ticketing, Digital and Data Science platform. Finally, I am particularly grateful for Geoff’s ongoing support and leadership. We have enjoyed an excellent working partnership for many years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely together as TEG embarks on its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Founded in 1979, Ticketek sells over 23 million tickets to more than 20,000 events each year, according to a statement on its official website, including concerts at ANZ Stadium, Qudos Bank Arena, Rod Laver Arena, Hisense Arena, Suncorp Stadium, and Brisbane Entertainment Centre. In the live entertainment space, TEG claims to host about 1,000 events annually, bringing together 2 million fans annually.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the live entertainment industry, Silicon Valley-based technology investment firm Silver Lake acquired TEG from funds advised by Affinity Equity Partners (S) Pte Ltd and its affiliates.

The acquisition came just months after TEG bought UK-based event promoter and venue operator The MJR Group, which promotes and operates more than 2,000 shows annually.