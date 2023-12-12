M3 Rock Festival Returning To Merriweather Post Pavilion For 2024 With Bret Michaels, Queensrÿche & More

COLUMBIA, MD (CelebrityAccess) – For the 15th year. The M3 Rock Festival returns to Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion for 2024. The hard rock and heavy metal festival will return to MD on May 4-5, 2024.

M3 Rock Festival 2024 kicks off Saturday, May 4, 2024, with performances from Queensrÿche, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Last In Line, Quiet Riot, Lynch Mob, Doro, Aldo Nova, Child’s Play, Fan Halen, and more.

The two-day festival continues on Sunday (May 5), featuring performances by Night Ranger, Stryper, Y&T, Faster Pussycat, Cold Sweat, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Sun Dogs before closing out the night with a full headlining set by Bret Michaels and special guest Dee Snider with a once-in-a-lifetime M3 exclusive encore jam session featuring anyone and everyone from this year’s lineup.

“I’m truly excited to be back at M3,” said Michaels, Sunday’s headliner. “It’s a great rock festival, and I promise you I’m bringing all killer hits, no filler, and a big show! I want the fans to unleash their inner Rockstar.”

Over the past 15 years, M3 has become more than a festival; it’s an ’80s arena rock experience. Drawing diehard fans from six continents, 30 countries, and every state, M3 has evolved into an annual pilgrimage for those who grew up with ’80s rock (a genre of music now referred to as the “new classic rock”) as well as for younger fans who embrace the fun and excitement of the glam metal era.

Tickets go on sale Friday (December 15) at 10 am EST via Ticketmaster.com or the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office.