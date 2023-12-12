Sarah McLachlan Announces ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ Anniversary Tour With Feist & Allison Russell

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The acclaimed Grammy and Juno-award-winning artist Sarah McLachlan has announced The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour across North America next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date run kicks off on Saturday, May 25, in Seattle with back-to-back shows at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery before making stops in Palm Springs, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Laval, Boston, Nashville and more ahead of wrapping up on Saturday (July 6) at Smart Financial Centre. Very special guest Feist will join on all dates across the tour other than Toronto, which will feature Allison Russell as support.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” said McLachlan. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to return in time with me.”

The summer tour celebrates McLachlan’s highly acclaimed third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, released via Le Studio on October 22, 1993. The album quickly topped the charts in Canada and went certified platinum within a few weeks, selling over 3 million copies worldwide to date. Hit singles include “Possession,” “Hold On,” “Ice Cream,” and “Good Enough,” among others.

The 30th-anniversary tour will see McLachlan playing the beloved album in its entirety, along with some of her most celebrated songs in iconic venues across North America, including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Radio City Music Hall and many more.

$1 per ticket will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music. The school provides music instruction at no cost to children and youth facing barriers to access. www.sarahschoolofmusic.com.

Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales today (December 12). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (December 15) at noon local time at livenation.com.

Citi card members in the US will access presale tickets from today until Thursday (December 14) at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, autographed items, specially designed merchandise, and more via VIPNation.com.

THE FUMBLING TOWARDS ECSTASY 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sun May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Tue May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu May 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

Fri May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sat Jun 01– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

Sun Jun 02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 09 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Mon Jun 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Tue Jun 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Jun 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Sun Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Tue Jun 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

Wed Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Thu Jun 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Jun 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Wed Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thu Jun 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Jun 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sun Jun 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tue Jul 02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Jul 03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jul 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat Jul 06 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

^ With Allison Russell