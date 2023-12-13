The Moscone Center Achieves LEED Platinum Certification

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The Moscone Center, San Francisco’s leading convention and event center, has been awarded with the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for Existing Building Operations and Maintenance.

The certification is the highest level of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification process, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

In 2019, following the completion of Moscone Center’s $551 million expansion program, the newly expanded Moscone North and South complex received the highest score possible in the world for LEED Platinum certification for new construction for a convention center.

With this latest re-recertification, the entire facility, including Moscone West, is now LEED EB:OM Platinum certified, ASM Global announced.

Infrastructure at the Moscone supporting the facility’s sustainability mission includes rooftop solar panel arrays on Moscone South’s two roofs that provide the Center with approximately 19% of its power, as well as greywater treatment systems that recover 15 million gallons of water annually for reuse in landscaping, street cleaning and toilet flushing.

The venue also offers sustainable catering options, supported by ASM Global’s SAVOR culinary division, which has developed menus designed to help the Moscone Center reduce its carbon footprint.

“This is an incredible accomplishment demonstrating the unwavering commitment to sustainability by the Moscone Center team,” said Lindsay Arell, principal, Honeycomb Strategies that was instrumental in securing this designation. “Their leadership is inspiring for the event industry as they show we can both serve our clients with first-in-class service, while also reducing the impact of our buildings in the cities in which we operate.”

“ASM Global is committed to making its portfolio of convention centers the most sustainable collection in the world,” added Dan Hoffend, executive vice president of convention centers for ASM Global that manages the Center. “San Francisco’s Moscone Center is leading our effort to achieve this goal and raise the bar for the industry in state-of-the-art sustainability innovations.”