2 Chainz Released From The Hospital Follow A Scary Crash In Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper 2 Chainz revealed that he has been released from the hospital and is recovering after suffering a serious motor vehicle accident in Miami over the weekend.

In a post on Instagram, 2 Chainz, whose birth name is Tauheed K. Epps, shared an image of the car that allegedly rear-ended his vehicle, along with the caption: “This the car that hit us from behind..Praise God for the blessings, Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t, don’t wanna pity party, but I do appreciate every single person that checked up on me,” he wrote.

“Sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing, but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me, I’m good, shake back king,” he added.

As previously reported in CelebrityAccess, the ‘It’s a Vibe’ rapper was in Miami for Art Basel at the time of the crash.

In a statement to the media, the Florida Highway Patrol said that the vehicles involved in the accident were a 2016 Mercedes, a 2013 Nissan, and a 2010 Toyota, and while no one was killed, one adult male was transported to an area hospital.