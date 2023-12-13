Skyline LA Moves To Gloria Molina Grand Park For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Insomniac’s Skyline LA music festival will return in 2024 with an expanded lineup and a new venue, taking place at Downtown LA’s Gloria Molina Grand Park.

Set for February 24 and 25, Skyline LA will be hosted by Insomniac’s genre-specific brands, Factory 93 and Day Trip to provide a blend of house, techno, melodic, and hard techno.

While details on a lineup for 2024 have yet to be announced, past editions of the event have included EDM heavyweights such as Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Maya Jane Coles, Deborah de Luca, Green Velvet, Loco Dice, Dom Dolla, Meduza, Peggy Gou, Michael Bibi, Diplo, Charlotte de Witte, and among others.

“Gloria Molina Grand Park is thrilled to announce an exhilarating partnership with Insomniac for the highly-anticipated 2024 Skyline event. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the park, as it joins forces with one of the leading event production companies in the world,” said Angela Tsai, Gloria Molina Grand Park Business Manager. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for Los Angeles, and we believe Insomniac’s expertise and continued partnership will elevate this event to new heights.”

The festival will be the largest ticketed event to take place at the park since Jay-Z’s Made In America festival landed there in 2014.

Insomniac and Skyline LA have pledged to support the Grand Park, powered by The Music Center (a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and will donate a portion of the proceeds from all festival tickets to the cause.

Tickets to the third edition of Skyline LA are on sale beginning this Friday, December 15 at 12 p.m. PT at https://SkylineFest.com.