Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival Returns To L.A. In May

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Video streaming service Netflix is teaming up with Live Nation for the 2024 return of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Festival.

Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, the event will take place from May 2 – May 12 at numerous venues in and around Los Angeles, including Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

The festival will also feature Outside Joke, an outdoor hub for the festival that will feature everything from late night live stand-up and cast games shows to lawn games, providing all fans with a chance to get in on the action.

Participating artists include Ali Wong, Atsuko Okatsuko, Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Beth Stelling, Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Cedric the Entertainer, Celeste Barber, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, David Letterman, Demetri Martin, Deon Cole, Earthquake, Fortune Feimster, Hannah Berner, Hannah Gadsby, Heather McMahan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeff Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessi Klein, Jessica Kirson, Joel Kim Booster, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr, Justin Willman, Katherine Ryan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kountry Wayne, Kumail Nanjiani, Leanne Morgan, Leslie Jones, Luenell, Mae Martin, Mark Normand, Marlon Wayans, Matteo Lane, Matt Rife, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Buteau, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Epps, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Rachel Bloom, Ralph Barbosa, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Ryan Hamilton, Sam Jay, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Sheng Wang, Stavros Halkias, Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, Tim Robinson, Tom Brady, Tom Papa, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, Vir Das, Wanda Sykes, Will Smith (the Dodger).

“This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large, ” said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards and building fandoms in the millions. In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

Tickets for events across the festival will go on sale beginning at 10am PT on December 15th at https://www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.