Carrie Underwood Presented With SoundExchange’s Hall of Fame Award

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Digital performance royalties administrator SoundExchange announced that country music icon Carrie Underwood will be the next recipient of the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed artists in the organization’s 20-year history.

Underwood was presented with her SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award by President and CEO Michael Huppe during a performance at Resorts World Theatre as part of her ongoing “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” which she recently expanded in 2024 with a round of new dates.

“Carrie Underwood made history right out of the gate with her 2005 debut single ‘Inside Your Heaven,’ which made her the first country singer to debut atop The Billboard Hot 100,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Ever since she stole our hearts on American Idol, she has been soaring high, breaking records and excelling across industries. We are thrilled to honor Carrie with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

Other recipients of SoundExchange’s Hall of Fame honor include Usher, Metallica, Train, Imagine Dragons and Luke Bryan, among others.