C3 Presents Brings A New Music Festival To St. Paul For The Summer Of 2024

ST. PAUL, MINN (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s festival company, C3 Presents, the company behind events such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, announced the addition of a new festival to its portfolio – the Minnesota Yacht Club.

The festival will take from July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park, located near downtown St. Paul with plans to draw approximately 30,000-35,000 per day for the festival’s debut.

The two-day event will feature about 20 artists performing across two stages, however, the details of the lineup for the festival’s inaugural year, including headliners, have not yet been announced.

“We deserve a big music fest like this,” C3 Presents’ Tim Sweetwood told the Star Tribune. “When you consider that the Twin Cities is a big enough market to support five major-league sports teams, I don’t see why it can’t support one major music festival, too.”