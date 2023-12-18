Tom Morello And The Black Eyed Peas Among The Headliners In The First Lineup Announcement From Exit 2024

NOVI SAD, Serbia (CelebrityAccess) — The Organizers of Serbia’s Exit Festival announced the first round of artists for the 2024 edition of the popular event, including the Black Eyed Peas, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and techno legend Carl Cox.

Set July 10-14 at the historic Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Exit 2024 will also feature performances from the likes of Bonobo, Gucci Mane, KlangKuenstler, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Barry Can’t Swim, Franky Wah, and Mene.

Additionally, the Tesla Stage will showcase both established and rising artists such as Kenya Grace and Iniko, Rudimental, John Newman, The Exploited, Dub FX, and Joker Out, among others.

The festival’s Fusion stage will feature the Greek band Villagers of Ioannina City and the Czech synth-pop group Lakeside X, while the lineup for the Explosive Stage will host a performance by Swiss thrash metal bands Coroner and Nemesis.

“You have to play directly from your soul here, be who you are, and that’s what makes EXIT so special!“ said Carl Cox.