The Right Productions And The Neighborhood Service Organization Partner To Address Homelessness In Detroit’s Artist Community

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Detroit-based live events company The Right Productions has partnered with Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO), one of the city’s largest advocates working to address homelessness, to announce the launch of The Tommy Garrett House, a dedicated housing solution for the music community.

Located on the northwest side of Detroit, the Tommy Garrett House is a three-bedroom, 1,920-square-foot home that will provide housing and services for up to six artists. The house was named for the famed singer, songwriter, and recording artist Tommy Garrett, who overcame homelessness with NSO’s support

“Sometimes you see a need and wish you had the ability to address it,” said Shahida Mausi, president and CEO of The Right Productions. “I had long wanted a way to provide housing and support services for artists of many genres. Having worked with artists for my entire career, I’ve seen the gaps in financial and mental health services in the creative community. I dreamt of a place where creative people could feel supported and cared for during difficult times. I shared my dream with Linda Little at NSO, who has the expertise to bring a dream into reality. I’m so grateful for this collaboration with NSO and the support of Maxwell and Kem to see Tommy’s House become a reality.”

The house was dedicated with a ceremony that included speeches from The Right Productions President and CEO Shahida Mausi, NSO’s President and CEO Linda Little, and Tommy Garrett, who attended the event via video link.

“This initiative was made possible through supporters of our Community of Hope weekend in July and embodies NSO’s commitment to meet the evolving needs of our community,” said Little. “Addressing the complex issue of homelessness is challenging. More than 1,500 people in Detroit experience homelessness on any given night. Despite nearly 6,000 households accessing housing assistance in 2022, a significant number are not officially considered homeless. Still, they lack access to safe and stable housing, resulting in a continuous cycle of transition. The overrepresentation of Black individuals among the homeless population, the prevalence of domestic violence and the median length of 69 days for homelessness highlight the challenge, emphasizing the need for comprehensive, long-term and affordable solutions, such as initiatives focused on permanent housing. The Tommy Garrett House was created to do just that for local artists.”

The 2nd annual Community of Hope will take place from Aug. 2-4, 2024, in downtown Detroit. The event will feature two evenings of live concerts, including a performance from headliner Kem during the Concert of Hope at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

Additionally, on the Day of Hope, outreach efforts will seek to connect the unhoused population in metro Detroit with community organizations that offer a comprehensive range of services.