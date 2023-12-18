CAA Announces A Round Of Agent And Executive Promotions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced a round of promotions that includes Gabrielle Fetters, Megan Glendinning, Justin Gorkowitz, Evan Greenberg, Leilani Houston, Alex Hubert, Hannah Kaiser, Ashley King, Kyle Margolis, Peppa Mignone, Max Miller, Khalil Roberts, Sarah Phillips, Cami Potter, Jack Upton, and Connie Yan, who have all been elevated to the role of agent or executive at the multi-faceted talent agency.

Agent promotions include Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert, and Ashley King, who were promoted to the role of agent in CAA’s music division at the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Gabrielle Fetters and Peppa Mignone have both been named as agents within the agency’s Books department and Justin Gorkowitz was minted as an agent in CAA’s Comedy Touring Department.

Leilani Houston has been promoted to Agent in the Commercial Endorsements department, while Hannah Kaiser joins CAA’s Television Scripted department as an agent.

The round of agent promotions also includes Kyle Margolis, who joins CAA’s Television News division; Max Miller, who was tapped as an agent for the agency’s Motion Picture Talent department; and Cami Potter, who has been promoted to Agent in the Television Talent department.

Jack Upton, who is based in New York, has been named as an agent for CAA’s talent division, while Connie Yan has been promoted to the role of agent in CAA’s Motion Picture Literary department.

Along with the round of agent promotions, CAA also announced the promotion of Sarah Phillips to an executive role at CAA Search, which specializes in recruiting C-level and senior executives, non-executive directors, and board-level executives.

Many of the newly promoted agents were part of CAA’s Elevate Program, which is designed to cultivate the next generation of music industry professionals with an in-house training and development curriculum intended to provide a key skillset that encourages innovation and strategic thinking.