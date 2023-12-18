Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Reckless Assault And Harassment, Dropped By Marvel Studios

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jonathan Majors is having a pretty bad day. The actor, once one of the brightest rising stars of the Hollywood firmament, was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of reckless assault and harassment in a Manhattan on Monday.

According to the New York Times, Majors was acquitted on two counts that had required prosecutors to show that he had acted with intent — one of assault and one of harassment.

Majors stood accused of assaulting his now ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car in Manhattan after she attempted to grab a phone from his hand, leaving her with a bloodied ear and a fractured finger.

Attorneys for Major argued that she initiated the assault and attempted to cast her as deceptive during the trial but the jury sided with Ms. Jabbari.

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless,” an attorney representing Majors told the New York Times, noting that her client “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Following the verdict, Marvel Studios announced that it was pulling out of several projects that were in the works with Majors.

As the Times noted, Majors was to be featured as a key villain in Marvel’s next superhero arc and was scheduled to serve as the lead adversary in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which had been scheduled for 2026.

A spokesperson for Marvel said the studio was in the process of re-writing the script for the project.