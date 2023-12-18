R&B Artist Stokley Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the signing of Grammy-nominated R&B and soul recording artist Stokley for representation.

At UAA, the New York-based Ricky Regalado will act as responsible agent for Stokley.

“Stokley is one of the most talented and uniquely gifted performers of our time. I look forward to growing and nurturing his already outstanding career and feel extremely fortunate and lucky to be collaborating with him and his amazing team to bring his artistry to new audiences and his already passionate fans. I cannot wait to see what 2024 will bring for Stokley,” Regaldo said.

Stokley is best known as the lead singer and drummer for the legendary R&B group Mint Condition, lending his voice and musical talent to the group’s hits such as “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” and “What Kind of Man Would I Be?”

In 2017, he launched a career as a solo artist with his debut LP featuring hits such as “Organic” and “Levels.” His 2021 follow-up included the lead single “She” featuring H.E.R. reaching number one on Billboard’s Adult R&B chart.