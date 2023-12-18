VEEPS Acquires The Rights To K-Pop Group MONSTA X’s First-Ever Concert Film ‘The Dreaming’

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Veeps, the streaming platform for live music and events, announced they have secured the worldwide rights to MONSTA X: The Dreaming.

Following the closing of the deal, Veeps will livestream the first-ever concert film from K-pop artist Monsta X for fans worldwide on January 1st, 2024.

Subscribers will receive access to the film as part of their subscription, but fans will be able to purchase an individual ticket for $19.99 at Veeps.com, starting on Dec. 18th.

MONSTA X: The Dreaming details the story of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. as they first make a aname for themselves on the South Korean K-pop scene and then with international fans.

The film features interviews, a behind-the-scenes look at their rehearsals, life on the road, and performances supported by songs from Monsta: X’s second English-language album.

The film was produced by South Korean film production and distribution company CJ Entertainment.