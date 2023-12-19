ASM Global And Wilmington Convention Center Continue Long-Standing Partnership

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s leading venue-management company and producer of live event experiences, has announced the renewal of the management contract of the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, NC.

ASM Global has been managing the venue since its pre-opening in 2008. The contract renewal officially extends the successful relationship through 2028.

Wilmington Convention Center is the largest boutique convention facility along the North Carolina coast, offering 107,000 square feet of versatile event space that hosts a variety of gatherings, including conventions, trade shows, and banquets. Nestled against the picturesque backdrop of the Cape Fear River, this venue captures the rich heritage of the region, with its design thoughtfully incorporating artifacts and photographs of the historic port.

“Wilmington has it all, from the river walk to the restaurants. It has the charm of everyone’s hometown,” said Dan Hoffend, executive vice president of convention centers for ASM Global, who manages the venue. “The convention center matches up perfectly with the design and warmth of its community.”

In 2023, the Center experienced its most successful year since its opening, with convention planners attributing the high attendance to the strong appeal of Wilmington, the Center’s integral connection to the destination and the community and flawless event execution by its dedicated staff. The Center’s culinary provider, SAVOR…, also partners with local restaurants to bring authentic local flavors, including brews, coffee and sweets.

“The Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitor Bureau is pleased to learn of the continued management of the Wilmington Convention Center by ASM Global,” said Kim Hufham, president and CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority (TDA). “ASM Global and their team here in Wilmington have been a valued partner of the CVB over the years. We have had the privilege of experiencing their exceptional level of service as a customer and partner in bringing meetings and conventions to the center. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with ASM Global.”