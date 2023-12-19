Music Venue Trust Announces Four New Board Of Trustee Appointments

(VIP-Booking) – Music Venue Trust (MVT), the charity representing almost 900 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), has announced the addition of four accomplished individuals to its Board of Trustees.

These new appointments reflect MVT’s commitment to maintaining a diverse and experienced team, essential for guiding its mission and ensuring the well-being of the live music ecosystem.

The following individuals have joined MVT’s Board of Trustees:

• Arusa Qureshi is a freelance writer and music program manager at Summerhall in Edinburgh.

• Emma Bownes – Venue Programming at The O2 arena.

• Jane Beese is the director of music at Factory International.

• Rhoda Dakar – Musician.

Qureshi, who is a passionate advocate for grassroots music venues, shared her excitement about joining the board, stating, “Grassroots venues have been instrumental to my journey, and I’m delighted to be joining the board of the MVT to act as a cheerleader for these vital spaces.”

Bownes, who has a wealth of experience in both independent and large-scale venues, said, “My aim in working with the Music Venue Trust is to try and support smaller, grassroots venues with programming and ultimately to try and help them avoid closure.”

Beese, a longtime MVT supporter, emphasized the organization’s critical role: “We need to work even harder to unite the live sector to recognize its survival as an ecosystem relies on cooperation and a fair distribution of wealth.”

Dakar, a seasoned musician who fronted ska legends The Bodysnatchers, has been a patron of MVT for years and recently a trustee of sister organization Music Venue Properties. She expressed her commitment to MVT: “My skillset is now more useful to MVT, as I am a working musician and have been part of national campaigns over many years.”

These four new trustees bring diverse skills and experiences to the board, combining operational expertise from the world of venues with a deep understanding of the live music ecosystem. They join existing trustees Bonita McKinney, Phyllis Belezos (Co-Chairs of the Board), Scott Taylforth (Treasurer), Chris Prosser, Simon Hilton, Sarah Thirtle, Jason Dorman, and Jeremy Pritchard.

Bonita and Phyllis expressed their enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, “We’re delighted to welcome Arusa, Jane, Emma, and Rhoda to the MVT board. Their vast skills and experience are welcome and appreciated, especially as 2024 is looking to be an even more difficult year for our GMV members.”