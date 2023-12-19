Sony Music Owned The Orchard Signs Global Distro Deal With Peso Pluma’s Double P Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment (SME) owned distribution/artist and label services company The Orchard has signed a global distribution deal with Double P Records, the imprint headed up by Latin music superstar Peso Pluma.

Double P Records is a subdivision of Prajin Parlay Records, and Pluma is Double P’s CEO and Head of A&R. Under the deal, all artists signed to Double P will have access to The Orchard’s entire suite of services and global network, the company said in a statement. Pluma launched Double P Records this past spring, and the imprint has announced signings with four artists so far: Jasiel Nunez, Tito Laija, Los Dareyes De La Sierra and Raul Vega.

“Peso’s vision was to create a label home to develop new talent with bespoke, collaborative, and transparent plans that meet artists where they are and help propel them forward, which aligns completely with The Orchard’s ethos,” Jason Pascal, The Orchard’s Executive Vice President, Global Artist & Label Partnerships, said in a statement.