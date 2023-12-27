Parasite Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead Amid Drug Probe Of Apparent Suicide

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) – South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his turn in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found in his car near a city park on Wednesday (December 27). Yonhap News reports Lee took his own life. He was 48.

Lee’s body was taken to Seoul National University Hospital after police located his body near Waryong Park. BBC.com reports his family has refused an autopsy and that he will be laid to rest on Friday (December 29).

South Korean police have begun an investigation to establish the details of Lee’s death, including when he arrived at the park, where his body was found and his time of death.

In October of this year, Lee had reportedly been under investigation for alleged illegal drug use since October of this year.

Yonhap News reports that Lee was suspected of taking drugs such as marijuana and ketamine with a hostess at a bar in Seoul. Lee responded by stating that he did take the drugs she gave him, but he didn’t know they were illicit. The hostess had allegedly told local police that he had used drugs at her home multiple times, which Lee denied. He had earlier requested through his lawyers that he wanted to take a lie detector test. Notably, the report states that Lee’s drug tests had returned negative or inconclusive.

Police said they regretted that Lee had died during investigations but that the inquiry had been “conducted with [his] consent,” News1 Korea reported. According to Yonhap, Lee underwent three rounds of questioning, with one session lasting 19 hours.

Lee’s agency, HODU&U Entertainment, said: “There is no way to contain the sorrow and despair. We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation… so that [Lee’s] final journey will not be unfair.”

Lee was married to actress Jeon Hye-jin and had two young sons with her – along with a career that spanned more than two decades. He starred as the lead in dozens of films and TV shows, becoming a household name through the 2010s. Lee hit global fame with Parasite, the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture Oscar. Lee, who had never been in trouble before, portrayed the happy family man.

Speaking to reporters in late October before going into a police station for questioning, he said: “I sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident. I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment.”

When news of the drug probe hit the media, Lee was dropped from No Way Out, a mystery TV series that began shooting in October. Drug offenses, including those involving the use of marijuana, are considered serious crimes in South Korea, with consumption of marijuana carrying prison sentences of at least six months or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

Lee was born in Seoul in 1975 and studied drama at the Korea National University of Arts. He made his TV debut in 2007’s White Tower and then the drama Coffee Prince (2007).

Other TV credits include Pasta, Drama City and Miss Korea. He then tried his hand at feature films in Helpless, All About My Wife, Oki’s Movie, Night and Day, Nobody’s Daughter and the globally known Parasite.

He is survived by his wife, Jeon Hye-jin, and two sons.

RIP.