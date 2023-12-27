Bryan Adams Splits From Longtime Manager Bruce Allen

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian musician Bryan Adams has split from his long-time manager, Bruce Allen. Based on a handshake agreement 44 years ago in Vancouver, Adams is now self-managing his career – for the short term.

According to Billboard Pro, there has been no official announcement of the split, but they were the first to break the story on Canada Billboard, as reported by David Farrell.

Still, Allen’s website no longer lists the “Summer of 69” singer as a client, and Adams’ website has removed any mention of Allen as his manager.

Current clients of Allen, 78, who was raised on Canada’s West Coast, include Jann Arden, Loverboy, Michael Bublé and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Under Allen’s guidance, Adams is estimated to have record and singles sales of over 100 million, according to the Vancouver Sun. In Canada alone, the singer has 25 top-15 singles, including “Summer of ’69,” “Run To You,” and the globally known 1991 ballad “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.”

Adams’ 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts (March 2022), reached No. 26 on the Billboard Top 100 and No. 29 on the Billboard Canadian albums charts. The project was almost entirely produced by Adams, who played virtually all the instruments on the record, working with several different co-writers. He also directed the videos for the singles “On the Road,” “Never Gonna Rain,” and “Always Have, Always Will.” Following the release, Adams’ cross-country tour was nearly sold out.

The Billboard story reports the split may be due to a disagreement between the manager and artist about future career directions, including releasing new albums.

However, until official notice is released, the official reasons for the split remain unsaid, and requests from CelebrityAccess for comments have gone unanswered.