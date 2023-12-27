Official Cause Of Death Released For Taylor Swift Fan Ana Clara – Heat Exhaustion

RIO DE JANEIRO (CelebrityAccess) – More than a month after the tragic passing of Taylor Swift fan – 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, the autopsy forensic report shows her official cause of death is heat exhaustion.

The young lady passed away Friday (November 17) while waiting for Swift to hit the stage for her Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Once news of her death spread, it led to protests against Time4Fun, the show organizers, who allegedly prevented fans from bringing water into the venue during a time when Brazil was experiencing record-breaking temperatures.

On the day of the show, temperatures reached 105F, and according to Brazil’s Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, Machado suffered a cardiac arrest as Swift was performing her second song of the night, “Cruel Summer.”

According to the Daily Mail report, Machado was exposed to extreme heat, which sent her into cardiovascular shock that resulted in her passing away. The investigation also shows that Machado died from an alveolar hemorrhage, which is a rupture of the blood vessels that supply the lungs and Polyvisceral congestion, which is heat-induced paralysis of the lungs.

Swift posted a handwritten note to her Instagram story acknowledging Machodo’s death, but the timeline Swift referenced, in which the fan died before the concert, conflicts with the reports that the 23-year-old passed out during “Cruel Summer” — and died hours later at a local hospital.

Swift consequently postponed her November 18 show the following night due to more extreme temperatures in the area. She then finished up the Brazil part of her tour on November 19 and 20.