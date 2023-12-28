Jelly Roll, LL Cool J & More Added To Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Lineup

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – ABC and Dick Clark Productions have announced its NYC lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the nation’s most-watched NYE celebration.

Seacrest will host from NY’s iconic Times Square alongside actress and singer Rita Ora. Joining them is the stellar lineup of Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, LL Cool J, Jessie Murph, DJ Z-Trip, Tyla and Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion will take the Planet Fitness stage, Jelly Roll will perform live with special guest singer/songwriter Jessie Murph, Sabrina Carpenter will perform her Platinum hit single “Nonsense,” LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip will perform a medley of hits just before midnight. Tyla will perform the tracks “Water” and “Truth or Dare” from her yet-to-be-released self-titled debut LP.

Emmy Award-winning television personality Jeannie Mai, will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Best-selling artist Post Malone will perform live from the new Fontainebleau Hotel Las Vegas. Cardi B will join in the celebrations from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and in the show’s first global performance, the K-pop group NewJeans from South Korea will perform.

The show’s Spanish-language countdown will again broadcast from Puerto Rico with multi-talented actress, singer, and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host. The New Year’s bash will occur on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at Distrito T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s leading entertainment and nightlife complex.

The broadcast marks its 52nd year and celebrates the year’s very best in music with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. The event will air live on ABC on Sunday (December 31) at 8 pm EST.

The event will also make its radio debut by airing across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, 102.9 Dallas, and more. The show will also be available on the iHeartRadio app.