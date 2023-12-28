Mötley Crüe Cancels New Year’s Eve Show

PALM SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – The rock band Mötley Crüe has canceled their Crüe Year’s Eve show, set to take place at Acrisure Arena, and announced less than two weeks ago.

The band released a statement via their socials:

It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!

The hard-rockin’ bands’ tour dates in 2024 include two Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City shows on May 3 and 4 and headlining slots at Welcome to Rockville 2024 and Summerfest 2024. The group will also perform two Canadian shows in July. The Crue is also working on new music in 2024, with bassist Nikki Sixx confirming new guitarist John 5 will be involved, and Bob Rock will produce.