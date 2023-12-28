Is Paramore About To Be No More?

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (December 26), popular band Paramore took down all posts and images from their X, Facebook and Instagram band profiles. At the same time, their official website now displays a 404 error message.

The pop-rock trio was formed in 2004 and is led by multi-talented frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro. They released their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, in 2005.

In a recent interview with UpRoxx, the trio agreed that there’s a level of “uncertainty” regarding the future. “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” said Williams, with Farro adding, “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

With the band’s social media accounts scrubbed, inclusive of Williams stripping her personal accounts and website, it has prompted fans to speculate on whether the band is bidding farewell and going their separate ways or if they’re marking the end of an era as their contract with Atlantic Records has now ended – making them free agents.

Some fan reactions via socials are below:

paramore store DOWN paramore discord DOWN paramore net DOWN twitter EMPTY instagram EMPTY pic.twitter.com/dFpo7WSizQ — mar 🎧 (@chrrypm) December 26, 2023

One fan posted on the r/Paramore Reddit thread – “I think they’re making big ‘left the label’ moves,” while another wondered if Paramore’s previous label had managed the social media and webpages and this is just a period of transition with a new website and socials on the horizon.

Despite all the chatter, Paramore has several tour dates on the books, opening for Taylor Swift on the European leg of her Eras tour.