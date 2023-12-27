The SoundExchange Music Fairness Award Presented To Common

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange, the premier music technology organization powering the future of music, has announced that the Academy, Emmy and Grammy award-winning artist, actor, author, and activist Common was honored with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award for his advocacy with the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA). He was honored during the company’s 20th anniversary party at The Anthem in our nation’s capital.

“Common is a master lyricist, respected by his peers in the art form, and an outspoken advocate for creators,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “He is also an accomplished actor, poet, and philanthropist, advocating for performers’ right to be paid when their music is played on terrestrial radio. We are honored to work alongside Common and to recognize him with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award.”

Common can currently be seen starring in Apple TV+’s Silo as Robert Sims. This winter, he made his Broadway debut playing Junior in Between Riverside and Crazy. In January 2024, he will publish And Then We Rise, about his journey to wellness as a vital element of his success. Common has dedicated countless hours and deeply engaged in social justice and advocacy work around mass incarceration, mental health, and voting. He launched the nonprofit Imagine Justice, and through his Common Ground Foundation, Common is dedicated to empowering high school students from underserved communities to become future leaders.