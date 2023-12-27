EMG, The Music Division of All Entertainment Media Group Signs Rising Rapper 5ive Mics

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – EMG Music Group (EMG), the music division of All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG), has announced the signing of rising rap sensation 5ive Mics. The signing is in partnership with marketing trailblazer Brandon Steiner, CEO of CollectibleXchange and The Steiner Agency.

Hailing from the vibrant rap scene of New York, 5ive Mics has swiftly become a formidable force, capturing the attention of fans and industry veterans alike with his unique style and lyrical prowess.

EMG is thrilled to have him on their diverse roster with plans to propel the artist to new heights. The collaboration has gained widespread support from influential rap figures such as Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jim Jones, and more. These endorsements underscore the immense talent and potential that 5ive Mics brings.

“All Entertainment Media Group is thrilled to welcome 5ive Mics into our family. We believe in his artistry and are committed to providing the platform he deserves,” stated Jeffrey Burton, CEO and Co-Founder of EMG. “The support from industry legends further validates the exceptional talent that 5ive Mics possesses. Together, we look forward to creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Todd Napolitano, President and Co-Founder of EMG, added, “This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to fostering musical innovation. 5ive Mics is a rising star, and EMG is excited to be a part of his journey. Our commitment is to amplify his unique voice and contribute to his growth as an artist.”

Expressing his excitement about joining EMG, 5ive Mics stated, “I’m honored to be a part of the EMG family. This collaboration opens up new opportunities, and I am ready to showcase my artistry on a global scale. With the support of EMG, the sky’s the limit.”

EMG’s commitment to innovation and its track record of success positions them as a powerhouse in the New York entertainment industry. The collaboration with 5ive Mics exemplifies EMG’s dedication to nurturing emerging talent and amplifying their impact on the global stage.