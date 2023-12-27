Royal Albert Hall Names Matt Todd New Director of Programming

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The 5,000-capacity Royal Albert Hall has officially announced that Matt Todd will be the Director of Programming, effective immediately.

Todd has been acting director of programming and engagement since October 2022 and was previously the venue’s head of programming for close to five years. He will continue overseeing all performances on the main stage and beyond, engagement work, the tours program, and the production and technical team.

Royal Albert Hall CEO James Ainscough said, “We had compelling, highly-respected candidates from across the music and entertainment industries. Matt’s strategy for the progressive development of Hall’s program of events and activities was clear and positive. And his track record as a team player and organizational leader is strong. I know my colleagues at the Hall are as delighted as I am to see him take on this role on a permanent basis.

“Our vision is for the Hall to be the home of breathtaking moments and lasting memories for everyone. Matt has the right plan to develop the Hall’s program so that more and more people will feel welcome and at home in our building.”

In addition to Todd’s announcement, the venue has confirmed Dave Gamble as the permanent head of programming, reporting to Todd. Gamble joined Royal Albert Hall in 2015 as programming manager and has been head of programming on a provisional basis throughout 2023.