New Live Nation Sweden Promoted Concert Series, Stockholm Fields Announced

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) – On the heels of the announcement that Lollapalooza Sweden has been canceled for 2024, a new Live Nation Sweden-promoted concert series titled Stockholm Fields (STHLM Fields) has been divulged.

Everything old is new again as STHLM Fields’ first iteration was as a rock festival in 2014, and the newly announced concert series will continue that tradition, celebrating its 10th anniversary, but in a different format, according to the official website.

The upcoming series will be held in Gärdet, Stockholm for two weeks, from June 28 to July 12, 2024. Nearly 30 renowned artists will perform at the festival, including popular bands and solo artists like Greta Van Fleet, Nestor & Ludwig Hart, The Hives, Doja Cat, Wolfmother, TOTO, Molly Sandén, and Viagra Boys. The festival will provide a perfect opportunity for music lovers to enjoy summer vibes in the city.

“This is a concert series, with a festival feeling over a longer period, where there are many genres for everyone, says Alexander Kihlström, Communications Manager for Lollapalooza Stockholm.”

Tickets are available for each individual concert, and for those wanting a little extra, you can purchase a ticket that is valid for every show. More artists will be announced in the coming days, with confirmed dates and artists listed below.

June 28 – Greta Van Fleet / Wolfmother

July 2 – Molly Sandén

July 5 – TOTO / Nestor & Ludwig Hart

July 6 – The Hives / Viagra Boys

July 7 – Doja Cat

For more information, visit the official website HERE.