NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Oct
21
2024
|
The Sinclair
|
Oct
22
2024
|
Sellersville Theater 1894
|
Oct
25
2024
|
Sellersville Theater 1894
|
Oct
25
2024
|
Proctor's Theatre
|
Oct
31
2024
|
9:30 Club / 930 Club
VITALSIGNS
5321TOTAL THIS YEAR
127TOTAL THIS WEEK
13 Artists
Weston Loney - Lola Mitchell
-
All Artists Agency
Balming Tiger - Henning Ahrens & Patrick Csonka
-
Anna Agency
Franc Fala (Worldwide)
-
Anniversary
Chatterton - Tope Ekunsanmi (North America)
-
C3 Management
The Droptines - Elliott Bell & Charlie Walker
-
Club Class Music Management
Jammer - Sergio Bienati & Kevin Harris
-
JET Management
Emmy Meli - Elena Awbrey
Empress Of - Elena Awbrey
Mannequin Pussy - Elena Awbrey
Pamé - Elena Awbrey
-
Lateral Management
Adam Lambert - Jamie Binns, Innis Ferguson & Gabriel Rocha
-
BMG Music Publishing
Carly Pearce (Extension)
-
Giant Music Publishing
Jiggi (with Warner Chappell Music)
-
Iconoclast
David Cassidy (Catalogue)
-
Insomniac Publishing
-
Better Noise Music
-
BLKIIBLK
-
-
Dark Horse Records
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
