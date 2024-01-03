The Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall Announces His Retirement From Touring

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Joe Bonsall, a noted tenor and longtime member of the legendary country and gospel group Oak Ridge Boys, announced plans to officially retire from touring.

According to Bonsall, he’s hanging up his spurs after struggling with a rare neuromuscular disorder that has made live performance challenging for the artist.

“Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over four years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now at a point where walking is impossible, so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult. It has been a great 50 years, and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys, band, crew, and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget, and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer, I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying. There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there, and he needs your love and encouragement … his sound is different than mine, but he brings a ton of talent to the table! The Oak Ridge Boys will finish the Farewell Tour without me, but rest assured, I am good with all of it! God’s Got It,” Bonsall stated.

The Oak Ridge Boys already introduced a replacement for Bonsall in the band’s lineup, introducing Ben James to the audience during a show on December 30th in Greenville, Mississippi.

“Joe handed me the mic and said, ‘You’ve got the next verse,’ James said. “And I’m not sure I will ever get over that moment. ‘Elvira’ was always on repeat when I was growing up. It’s still one of those timeless songs that never grow old.”

James, who formerly was a member of the group Daily & Vincent, first met the Oak Ridge Boys in 2022 when Daily and Vincent performed at a concert in West Virginia, where the Oak Ridge Boys were also on the bill.

In addition, James performed with Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver until Lawson’s retirement in 2021.

Despite the lineup changes, the Oak Ridge Boys are planning on a full touring slate for 2024.

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour:

Sat, JAN 20 The Grand 1894 Opera House Galveston, Texas

Sun, JAN 21 The Grand 1894 Opera House Galveston, Texas

Fri, FEB 02 Boot Barn Hall (Gainesville) Gainesville, Ga.

Sun, FEB 04 Family Gras Mardi Gras Plaza Metairie, La.

Sun, FEB 11 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio, Texas

Thu, FEB 29 Florida Strawberry Festival 2024 Plant City, Fla.

Fri, Mar 01 The Alliance Center Burlington, N.C.

Sat, MAR 02 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, Ala.

Sun, MAR 03 Norton Auditorium University of North Alabama Florence, Ala.

Fri, MAR 15 Foxwoods Resort Casino Ledyard, Conn.

Sat, MAR 16 American Music Theatre Lancaster, Pa.

Sun, MAR 17 American Music Theatre Lancaster, Pa.

Sat, MAR 23 Sugar Creek Casino Hinton, Okla.

Thu, APR 04 Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, Ala.

Fri, APR 05 City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium Morganton, N.C.

Sat, APR 06 Alabama Theatre North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wed, APR 10 Clay County Agricultural Fair Green Cove Springs, Fla.

Sat, APR 13 George H Henderson Jr. Exposition Center Lufkin, Texas

Sat, APR 27 Paramount Arts Center Ashland, Ky.

Fri, MAY 17 Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, Ohio

Sat, MAY 18 The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour Defiance, Ohio

Fri, JUN 07 Hartville Kitchen Hartville, Ohio

Sat, JUN 08 Hartville Kitchen Hartville, Ohio

Wed, JUN 26 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, Ind.

Thu, JUN 27 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, Ind.

Fri, JUN 28 Meramec Music Theatre Steelville, Mo.