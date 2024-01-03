Selena Gomez Teases Her Retirement From Music After Her Next Album

Pop star Selena Gomez revealed that she’s seriously considering retiring from her music career after releasing her next album.

Gomez shared the preview of her plans during Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast with Jason Bateman.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me,” Gomez told Bateman, adding, The older I get the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.”

Gomez, who first made a name for herself as a child actor on the televised children’s program “Barney & Friends” and later landed a role as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

She launched her music career with Hollywood Records in 2008, serving as the vocalist of the pop band Selena Gomez & the Scene. The group recorded three albums before she ventured out as a solo artist in 2013, accounting for an additional three albums, including 2020’s Rare, which includes hits such as Bad Liar, and Fetish, a collaboration with Gucci Mane.

More recently, she’s focused on acting and her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, which she founded in 2020.

“I launched it during Covid and it just took off and I couldn’t be more thankful,” she added, describing the venture as “the biggest gift.”