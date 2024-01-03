Ed Lunger Named SVP & General Manager of Sphere In Las Vegas

U2 Performs during the first concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co., operators of the already iconic Sphere in Las Vegas, announced the promotion of industry veteran Ed Lunger to the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager at the venue.

In his new role, Lunger will assume oversight of the Sphere, including building operations, event production, technical operations, guest services, food and beverage, merchandise operations, and ticket operations. He will also collaborate on developing and executing business strategy. He is based in Las Vegas.

Lunger first joined the Sphere’s management team in 2020 but previously held a senior role on the venue operations team at the Forum arena in Inglewood, California. His past experience includes various venue operations and engineering roles at Madison Square Garden, joining the organization in 1989 as an HVAC and mechanical equipment engineer. He is a graduate of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30 Apprentice Training Program.

“I am pleased that Ed has taken on a new leadership role with Sphere,” said Rich Claffey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Sphere. “Since its opening, Sphere has been delivering a first-of-its-kind experience to guests. With his deep expertise in venue management and operations, including at other venues in the MSG Family of Companies, Ed will ensure that Sphere is well positioned to continue building on our world-class experience.”

“Being part of the Sphere team opening this next-generation venue has been an honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to now lead our venue operations team in this new role,” said Mr. Lunger. “Sphere is setting a new standard for the in-venue guest experience, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the organization as we continue to deliver unforgettable moments for our guests right here in Las Vegas.”