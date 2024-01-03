The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 93: Inspiration Into Action

In the first episode of 2024, we’re bringing you fresh inspiration and insights to kickstart your year in the music industry. We kick things off by unveiling the story behind our “Federal Bureau of Promotions” T-Shirt, a fun addition to our merchandise lineup that’s bound to spark some laughs.

For those of you who received music equipment or instruments over the holidays, now is the time to channel that newfound creative energy into your music career. We urge our fellow “coderz” to consider investing in merchandising and think creatively about how to leverage new tools and gadgets for content creation. From streaming devices to video games, there are unique opportunities waiting to be explored.

We dive into the business cycle, emphasizing the importance of understanding your audience, turning a profit, and eventually expanding your team. The journey to success is a cycle of growth and learning, and we’re here to guide you through it.

As we close out the episode, we leave you with a valuable thought: If your goal is to make money, do things the right way. But if you’re not concerned with profits, then by all means, do things your way – just be prepared to get out of your own way!

2024 is your year to thrive, and we’re here to help you navigate the path to success in the music industry. Tune in and let’s get started on the right note!

