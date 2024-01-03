UMG Strikes An Expanded Multi-Year Licensing Deal With Tencent

SHENZEN, China (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group and Chinese streamer Tencent Music Entertainment, announced the signing of a comprehensive multi-year licensing deal that will see UMG’s content continued to be delivered to fans via Tencent’s streaming platforms.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, Tencent’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing will have access to UMG’s music catalog, as well as music streaming in Dolby Atmos and high-definition (HD) formats.

“UMG has been an invaluable ecosystem partner to TME with deep mutual trust. Our diverse user demographics, large subscriber base, extensive industry insights, and advanced technologies have positioned us as a standout partner of choice. With a shared passion for music, we look forward to enriching our cooperation and strengthening our vibrant ecosystem to promote growth and prosperity,” stated Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME.

“We are pleased to extend our licensing agreement with TME for the Chinese market. With our renewed focus on signing and supporting the best talent from across Greater China, we look forward to working together with TME to help create compelling new experiences for fans across all TME platforms, and to expand on the opportunities available to UMG’s family of artists in China,” added Adam Granite, UMG’s EVP of Market Development.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.