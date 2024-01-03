The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Robin Green

Writer for “Rolling Stone” and executive producer for “The Sopranos” Robin Green wrote a great memoir, “The Only Girl.” We discuss just that, being the only girl on the masthead at “Rolling Stone,” and her path from Rhode Island to Hollywood and more.
