Lee Abrams: 21st Century Media Myths

A few thoughts on common media myths and generalities :

ATTENTION SPANS ARE SHORTER

Actually, tolerance spans are shorter. Attention spans can be long if the subject is interesting, as in a film or binge viewing. It’s more about tolerance than attention. Even a child with naturally short attention spans can be mesmerized with the right subject matter

18-44 PREFERS_____________

Applies to any demographic In programming, we live in an ultra-segmented society to use generalizations in program creation. There are similarities for certain, but understanding the myriad of subtypes is essential. Gen Z, Gen X etc…are gross simplifications manufactured by Madison Avenue, good at defining age parameters but not so much characteristics of those within.

MUSIC TODAY STINKS

Easy to fall into the generation trap. Don’t tell a 14-year-old their songs stink like our parents told us how our music stunk. I do believe 1956-1985 will prove to be a historically important music period not unlike say, the Renaissance or jazz era, but I’m talking about current thinking vs historical relevance. Throughout history, the music you like between 16-20 is your musical foundation for life.

IF IT’S ON THE INTERNET ( OR TV ) IT MUST BE TRUE

Sadly, a part of the mainstream tends to believe this, which is part of the misinformation and conspiracy disease…not necessarily clarified by the current news leaders and occasionally enhanced. We live in an environment where misinformation blurs reality on a mass scale.

BIG COMPANIES HAVE YOUR BEST INTERESTS IN MIND

Some do…most don’t. Remember slogans are generally BS or simply don’t resonate. This is why many of the new generation of mega companies tend not to have taglines…they simply deliver the goods and let what they deliver be the message. Some slogans are perceived as“ corporate tricks”—-not a good idea in an era where the BS-radar in on high gain.

PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OF CHANGE

No…old-line established companies are afraid of change…and often slow to or fail to adapt. Vision is not for the creatively meek or comfortable. Change…evolution…new…keeps life brilliant. Radio is a classic example of an industry that hasn’t changed in decades and through denial and inaction will continue to see consequences. Other than the New York Times, WSJ and Washington Post, newspapers are a print version of radio. Interestingly, overseas there’s print that’s evolving…and thriving. The masses embrace progress and evolution if it’s given a chance. Some industries thrive on change and progress—like tech, aerospace, and medical. Media? Not so much

AVERAGE IS ACCEPTABLE

It gets by, but average experiences may be comfortable but are hugely vulnerable when something not average appears and operates efficiently and with proper distribution. It’s how things evolve as new eventually becomes average and there’s another disrupter that evolves the medium. It’s an ongoing cycle, though some media are stuck in the average mode without a constant flow of ‘average busters.’

CONTENT IS KING

Revenue is king. Content ( programming ) is the vehicle to deliver revenue. Great programmers merged with great revenue generators is the magic combination that shares the throne

KEEP CHANGES SUBTLE

Then why change? It takes a bit of radical thinking to get noticed in this cluttered world. Subtle change rarely does it. I recall a newspaper that changed the font on the business page thinking it would create a clamor….or the newscast that gets a new set hoping for ratings increases. Nope. Vague doesn’t do it. Take out an eye-ear-brain 2×4 to impact today’s mainstream.

Just a few arguable thoughts about myths in our complex media environment that tend to automate thinking and progress.

www.leeabramsmediavisions.com

ad astra per aspera