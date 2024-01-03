There’s Still Time To Enroll In Berklee Online’s Touring 101 Course With Bruce Houghton

(Hypebot) — With revenue related to live performances accounting for 80% of most artists’ income, it has never been more important for musicians to build and sustain a successful touring career. Touring 101 from the Berklee College of Music’s online school is designed to do just that.

The course is created and taught by Hypebot Editor Bruce Houghton.

A lifelong booking agent and president of the Skyline Artist Agency, Houghton is also a Senior Advisor for top global live music discovery platform Bandsintown and a founding Board member of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO).

Created both for musicians and those who work with them, the course offers a journey from the earliest gigs through a first national tour, with students learning how to create a memorable live performance, book, negotiate, and market the right shows, capture a loyal fan base, and build a success story that can expand an entire career.

The Winter Semester of Touring 101 at Berklee Online starts on Monday, January 8th, and there’s still time to enroll.

