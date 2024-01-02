Entertainment Exec Barry Landis Launches Pivot Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment executive Barry Landis has announced Pivot Music, a new label of artists, producers, and composers focused on offering production, scoring/composing, and licensing services to filmmakers and music supervisors.

The former Warner Music Group executive has merged his expertise in music with his experience marketing and distributing movies to create a full suite of music solutions for directors and music supervisors.

Landis has appointed Ben Jones as General Manager of Pivot Music’s operations. Jones comes to the label after graduating from Belmont University’s Curb College of Music Business and Entertainment and has a robust schedule as both a touring and studio musician and producer. “I’m excited for this new approach to the music industry,” says Jones. “The business models are constantly changing, and being at the frontlines of these shifts is crucial.”

“Our goal is to create opportunities between filmmakers and our roster of artists and producers,” says Landis. “That includes everything from providing music supervisor services to crafting custom musical cues that meet individual needs. Another benefit is the added punch of our artists having their platforms. When it comes time to promote the movie or television series, Pivot artists want to be involved in the campaign’s release strategy using their social platforms and PR if the storyteller desires.”